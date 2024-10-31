Domestic Dispute Turns Bloody

A woman was covered in blood, after a man harmed her in a motel room.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News, yesterday afternoon authorities received a call from an O’Reilly Auto Parts employee in the 400 block of S. Broadway. The employee stated someone “covered in blood” walked in their store requesting them to “call 9-1-1.” Police discovered it was a 39-year old Salina woman who requested the call.

Authorities located and interviewed the woman at the parking lot of the Village Inn Motel, on 453 S Broadway Blvd. She told police about getting into a domestic dispute with a male acquaintance in his motel room. Feldman said the man grabbed the woman by the throat and punched her in the mouth, breaking three teeth.

Police arrested 48-year old, Tualagi Masaniai in the motel room without incident. Masaniai is facing a charge of aggravated battery.

Authorities recovered the victim’s teeth.