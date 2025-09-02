Domestic Battery Case

A Salina man is in jail after a domestic argument took a violent turn.

Police Captain Jim Feldman reports that 27-year-old Drew Southern was taken into custody following an incident at a home in the 900 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue on Sunday.

Police say a 31-year-old female called for help after Southern became violent – allegedly knocking the woman’s glasses off her face and choking her.

He’s now facing charges that could include aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and damage to property.