Domestic Battery Arrest

KSAL StaffMay 18, 2018

A Salina man wanted in connection to a domestic disturbance has been arrested on a warrant that dates back to last December.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that 58-year-old Larry A. Howerton was picked up by deputies from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Police say that back on December 27, Howerton punched a female acquaintance while they were arguing in a central Salina home.

The assault injured her nose and broke her glasses.

Howerton is facing charges that could include aggravated domestic battery and damage to property.

