DNA Match Sought in Saline County Cold Case

Authorities are investigating if the body of a female found in Mulberry Creek back in 1986 is that of a woman from Belgium or the Netherlands.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the Federal Bureau of Investigation contacted his office earlier this year to follow up on the possible link that had been posed by the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL)

“A missing person overseas that we had looked at before,” Sheriff Soldan said. “We couldn’t exclude her but not everything matched. So we don’t know if it’s her or not.”

The body of the unidentified victim known as “Miss Molly” was exhumed on Monday morning from a grave at Gypsum Hill Cemetery so samples could be obtained for DNA testing. Authorities are hoping advances in science will help them identify the woman who was murdered in 1986.

Investigators say the woman, who had heavy bruising around her right eye and right ear, drowned before being found in the water about 15-miles west of Salina near a bridge on I-70 on January 25, 1986.

According to Soldan, INTERPOL has a DNA sample they are hoping to match with new samples taken from the victim on Monday.

“A lot of her dental records matched, but some didn’t,” he said. “The time frame matched, so we don’t know.”

Sheriff Soldan added it could be sometime in 2020 for the science to help fill in some gaps, “We don’t have the suspect and we don’t have her identity and it is going to be six to eight months, is what they told me for results,” he said. “So that’s kind of what we are waiting for.”