DJ Raises 5K For United Way

The Salina Area United Way Campaign is $5,000 closer to its 2020 campaign goal thanks to a Salina DJ and her listeners.

Meridian Media DJ Hannah Holt from Salina radio station Y 93.7 went up on the roof of Taco John’s bright and early Saturday morning, vowing to not come down until she raised $5,000. The restaurant helped in the effort by donating a portion of the proceeds from a a United Way special they offered for Saturday only.

Thanks to the generosity of her listeners Holt hit her goal after about 12 hours on her perch.

The Salina Area United Way kicked off its 2020 campaign back on September 22nd. The theme for the 2020-2021 annual aampaign is “Building Bridges: Yesterday, Today, & Tomorrow” with a goal to raise $550,000.

For more information about Salina Area United Way, visit www.unitedwaysalina.org. Or contact Salina Area United Way at 785-827-1312.