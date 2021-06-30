Salina, KS

Diver Escapes Injury after Hitting Bull

KSAL StaffJune 30, 2021

A teenage driver from Bennington was not hurt after an early morning encounter with a bull standing on the road.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that around 1:50am Tuesday morning, the teen was headed northbound in the 1900 block of North Ohio in a 2011 Chrysler 300 when he struck a large, black bull with the car.

The boy was not injured, the bull was killed on impact. Authorities are still looking for the owner of the animal, which had no brand marks or ear tag.

Damage to the car was extensive and was towed from the scene.

