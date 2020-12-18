Salina, KS

Distribution of Drugs Near Salina School

KSAL StaffDecember 18, 2020

A Salina man is facing numerous felony charges, including distribution within 1,000 feet of a school and child endangerment, after he is found to be in possession of illegal narcotics.

Salina Police Sgt. Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers arrested 24-year-old Devin Johnson, Salina, on Wednesday at his residence in the 600 block of S. 3rd St.

Police were called due to a domestic disturbance at the address and located marijuana that Johnson had allegedly discarded in the front yard prior to their arrival. He was then placed under arrest.

Officers then received a search warrant for the residence and located an additional 40 grams of pot and over 10 narcotic pills inside of the home.

At the time of the domestic disturbance, there were two children inside the home–both under 10-years-old.

Johnson is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of felony drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of child endangerment and two counts of Kansas tax stamp violations. However, authorities were unable to establish charges in the domestic disturbance investigation.

The residence is located within 1,000 feet of Salina Central High School.

 

CATEGORIES :


