Discussion on WWI’s Impact on Fossil Fuels

World War I forever changed human reliance on fossil fuels such as petroleum. This product, considered essential to military and economic progress, altered battlefield expectations of how the war was fought. Penn State Altoona’s Brian C. Black will host a discussion on how the Great War informed the 20th century’s use of various energy sources, including “black gold,” and the fuel’s enduring impact on our environment and climate today.

The discussion will be featured as the next Lunch & Learn program at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene. According to the organization, the event is at noon this coming Thursday, January 23rd, in the Visitors Center Auditorium. Free and open to the public, a light lunch is included on a first come, first served basis.

Dr. Black’s research emphasis is on the landscape and environmental history of North America, particularly in relation to the application and use of technology. Black received his doctorate in American Studies from the University of Kansas in 1996. As one of the faculty who spearheaded the creation of an Environmental Studies major at Penn State Altoona, he currently serves as the head of the Arts and Humanities Division.

This lecture will also be presented Wednesday, January 22, 6:30 p.m. at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, Missouri. This program is presented in partnership with the Linda Hall Library and the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

The Lunch & Learn series is made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation and the Union Pacific Foundation.