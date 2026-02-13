Disc Golf Food Drive this Saturday

The Central Kansas Disc Golf Club is preparing to host a food drive event this Saturday at Oakdale Park in Salina.

Joe Morrison, owner of Black Ace Disc Golf Store tells KSAL News the temporary 24-hole disc course will take shape Saturday morning before the 10am shotgun start.

“The course is a bit shorter with 24-holes and beginner friendly,” Morrison said.

Cost per player is $30 with an optional second round for $5.

All proceeds from the player fees and a raffle will benefit the Salina Area Emergency Aid Food Bank. Additional non-perishable food donations and cash will be greatly appreciated as well.

Registration begins near the Eric Stein Stage in Oakdale Park at 8:30am. The ‘rain or shine’ shotgun start is at 10am.