Disaster Food Distributions Planned

Special disaster food distributions are planned in a dozen area communities this week.

The state of Kansas has initiated a disaster food distribution for families experiencing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is directed toward those who have lost their jobs, or otherwise are impacted.

The following items will be distributed:

Canned Beef Stew

Canned Peaches

Canned Kidney Beans

Whole Frozen Chicken

Dried Egg Mix

Frozen Pork Patties

Long Grain Rice

Dry Split Peas

Raisins

Brown Rice

Dry milk

Macaroni and Cheese

Peanut Butter

Locations:

April 21:

Ellsworth County Medical Center Admin Building 2 PM

Lincoln Senior Center

April 22:

Salina, 4-H Building 10AM to noon Saline County Residents

United Church of Bennington 5-6 PM

Minneapolis VFW 4-4:45 PM

Delphos Presbyterian, Church 4 th and Main 4:30 PM

and Main 4:30 PM Ada Senior Center

Belleville Fairground Commercial Building 8-11 AM

Abilene Area Food and Clothing Center

Concordia First United Methodist Church

Jamestown 703 Spruce St 3 PM

April 23: