Disaster Food Distributions Planned

Todd PittengerApril 19, 2020

Special disaster food distributions are planned in a dozen area communities this week.

The state of Kansas has initiated a disaster food distribution for families experiencing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  This is directed toward those who have lost their jobs, or otherwise are impacted.

The following items will be distributed:

  • Canned Beef Stew
  • Canned Peaches
  • Canned Kidney Beans
  • Whole Frozen Chicken
  • Dried Egg Mix
  • Frozen Pork Patties
  • Long Grain Rice
  • Dry Split Peas
  • Raisins
  • Brown Rice
  • Dry milk
  • Macaroni and Cheese
  • Peanut Butter

 Locations:

April 21:  

  • Ellsworth County Medical Center Admin Building 2 PM
  • Lincoln Senior Center

 April 22:    

  • Salina, 4-H Building  10AM to noon  Saline County Residents
  • United Church of Bennington 5-6 PM
  • Minneapolis VFW  4-4:45 PM
  • Delphos Presbyterian, Church 4th and Main 4:30 PM
  • Ada Senior Center
  • Belleville Fairground Commercial Building  8-11 AM
  • Abilene Area Food and Clothing Center
  • Concordia First United Methodist Church
  • Jamestown 703 Spruce St  3 PM

April 23:    

  • Glen Elder Senior Center 3:30-4:30 PM
  • Jewell/Randall delivery only.  Call 785-428-3657 to schedule. Leave name, address, number in household and contact phone number.

 

