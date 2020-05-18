Salina, KS

Disagreement Between Coworkers Leads to Knife Pulled

Jeremy BohnMay 18, 2020

A disagreement between two coworkers leads to a knife drawn and an arrest made.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the incident happened at 5:15 p.m. Sunday at Petro 2 Truck Service Center, 2125 N. 9th St., Salina.

Shaun Mathis, 40, Wichita, was putting air in some tires when Charles Overgard, 36, Salina, unhooked the airhose and began a verbal argument with Mathis. The two have had their differences in their past.

During the argument, Overgard allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened Mathis with it. When officers arrived, they found Overgard in possession of a knife and arrested him.

Overgard is charged with aggravated assault and criminal threat. There are no injuries.

