Dirty Job a Snap for Salina Crew

Dirt crews have been creating a horse playground inside the Tony’s Pizza Event Center this week, ahead of the upcoming Equifest of Kansas Horse Fair and Exposition.

Salina’s Excel Dirt & Excavating began the process of dumping 8-inches of black dirt on the arena floor Tuesday and were putting the finishing touches on the soil base with a light sandy mix on top by Wednesday morning.

Area horseman Keith Teasley tells KSAL News the mix will be perfect for a number of equine events scheduled for Friday through Sunday.

“It’s not hard, it’s just putting it in and smoothing it out,” Teasley said.

Teasley would know after overseeing some 20-years of compacting and grooming of the dirt for draft horse shows inside the facility.

Above: One of the last loads of sand helps build a dirt ramp into the Tony’s Pizza Event Center Arena

Equifest is a breed exhibition which among other things will feature more than twelve different breeds and associations.

The Kansas Horse Council has moved the event to Salina on March 6th, 7th, and 8th an will use the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Saline County Expo Center.

There will be a mounted shooting competition on Friday and Saturday. Visitors might want to check that out and then stop by to visit these folks who also performed in a new family fun adventure movie, “The Lost Treasures of Jesse James.” You can get your picture with them in the 4H building.

There will also be cowboy poetry and music, fine western art, and a silent auction. There will be wall to wall shopping inside and out along with great food.

Equifest tickets will be available on site at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office. Prices are $15 per day or $35 for all 3 days. Kids 12 & under are free. Doors open at 9:00am daily.

Equifest is the primary fund raiser for the Kansas Horse Council.