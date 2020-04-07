Dillons Grocery Stores to Limit Customers

A grocery store chain in Kansas is planning to limit the number of customers in its stores.

Dillons stores will limit the number of customers to 50-percent of building capacity in order to help limit the spread of coronavirus and to promote social distancing.

Dillons’ parent company Kroger says all employees are being encouraged to wear protective masks and gloves. The retailer has ordered masks for associates nationwide, with supply starting to arrive in select regions and the anticipation of all locations having supply by the end of this week.

Kroger has 50 Dillons stores across Kansas, including three in Salina.

Walmart started a store customer limit over the weekend and is switching to one-way aisles.