Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Fog/Mist

Hi: 84 ° | Lo: 50 °

Dillons Grocery Stores to Limit Customers

Metro Source NewsApril 7, 2020

A grocery store chain in Kansas is planning to limit the number of customers in its stores.

Dillons stores will limit the number of customers to 50-percent of building capacity in order to help limit the spread of coronavirus and to promote social distancing.

Dillons’ parent company Kroger says all employees are being encouraged to wear protective masks and gloves. The retailer has ordered masks for associates nationwide, with supply starting to arrive in select regions and the anticipation of all locations having supply by the end of this week.

Kroger has 50 Dillons stores across Kansas, including three in Salina.

Walmart started a store customer limit over the weekend and is switching to one-way aisles.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

KDHE Adds Travelers From State of C...

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added one state to the quarantine list: C...

April 7, 2020 Comments

Dillons Grocery Stores to Limit Cus...

COVID-19 Top News

April 7, 2020

Six Chiefs Land on NFL All-Decade T...

Sports News

April 6, 2020

Seventh Saline County COVID-19 Case

COVID-19 Top News

April 6, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KDHE Adds Travelers From ...
April 7, 2020Comments
Trailer, Winch Stolen
April 6, 2020Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Flee, Elude Tops Speeds o...
April 6, 2020Comments
Vandal Caught on Video
April 6, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH