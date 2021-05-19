Salina, KS

Dillons Grocery Stores Lifting Mask Requirement

Todd PittengerMay 19, 2021

Kroger stores, including Dillons grocery stores, are lifting their masking requirement.

According to Kroger, Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input from associates, they are updating their mask policy.

  • Starting May 20, fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local jurisdiction. If there is a state or local mandate, they will adhere to that requirement and its timeline.
  • Non-vaccinated associates will be required to wear a mask.
  • Associates in the store pharmacy and clinic locations will be required to continue wearing a mask due to the CDC’s guidance for healthcare settings.
  • They request that non-vaccinated customers continue to wear a mask.
  • They will continue to respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask.

They will continue to implement enhanced cleaning and physical distancing across all facilities as well as offer associates a $100 one-time payment for receiving the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. They also encourage customers to visit www.kroger.com/covidvaccine to make an appointment. Many pharmacies are also accepting walk-in appointments for added convenience.

Kroger joins other major chains including among others Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, Trader Joe’s, Costco, CVS, and Starbucks in lifting mask requirements.

