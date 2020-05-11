Salina, KS

Dickinson County Wreck Sends 2 to Hospital

Jeremy BohnMay 11, 2020

A single-vehicle crash on Interstate-70 in Dickinson County sends two Colorado residents to the hospital in Salina.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that the crash occurred at 12:25 p.m. Sunday, near mile marker 276 on I-70 in Dickinson County or 1 mile east of K-15.

A 2020 Hyundai Tucson was traveling eastbound on I-70 when for unknown reason, it left the roadway to the left side. The vehicle entered the median, crossed westbound lanes and overturned, coming to a rest in the north ditch.

Both the driver and passenger in the vehicle were seriously injured. Jordan T. Wood, 28, Denver, Colo. is the driver and Amy S. Coppola, 41, Conifer, Colo. is the passenger. Neither were buckled up.

Both Wood and Coppola were sent by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Dickinson County Wreck Sends 2 to H...

