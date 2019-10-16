Salina, KS

Dickinson County Woman Killed in Crash

Todd PittengerOctober 16, 2019

A Dickinson County woman was killed in a a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi on a rural Kansas highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 20017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was headed east  east on State Lake Road in rural Geary County. The pickup entered US 77 Highway and was struck on the driver’s side by a 2016 Peterbilt semi.

The driver of the pickup, identified as 22-year-old Savannah Laudemann from Woodbine was killed in the crash. A passenger, identified as 44-year-old Dawnette Laudemann of Woodbine suffered a suspected serious injury.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened at around 11:30 Tuesday morning 6 miles south of Junction City on US 77 Highway.

Kansas Highway Patrol photo

 

