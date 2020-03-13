Salina, KS

Dickinson County Schools Ordered To Close Until March 30

Jeremy BohnMarch 13, 2020

School districts around Kansas continue to announce the postponement of classes due to COVID-19.

According to USD 435-Abilene’s social media page, all Dickinson County schools have been ordered by the Dickinson County Health Department to shut down until March 30.

Dickinson County schools include: USD 393-Solomon, USD 435-Abilene, USD 473-Chapman, USD 481-Hope and USD 487-Herington.

