Dickinson County Schools Ordered To Close Until March 30

School districts around Kansas continue to announce the postponement of classes due to COVID-19.

According to USD 435-Abilene’s social media page, all Dickinson County schools have been ordered by the Dickinson County Health Department to shut down until March 30.

Dickinson County schools include: USD 393-Solomon, USD 435-Abilene, USD 473-Chapman, USD 481-Hope and USD 487-Herington.