Dickinson County Roofer Shut Down

A Dickinson County roofer has been permanently banned from performing roofing services in Kansas after being found in violation of consumer protection laws.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Glenn Decker, of Enterprise, who does business as Decker Construction, was permanently enjoined from operating as a roofing contractor in Kansas. District Judge Ryan W. Rosauer on Tuesday entered the injunction as part of a default judgment after Decker failed to respond to a lawsuit filed last month in Dickinson County District Court. Decker was also ordered to repay a Kansas consumer $7,600 and pay a civil penalty and the costs of the attorney general’s investigation.

Schmidt had alleged that Decker accepted payment from a Dickinson County consumer for roofing services but failed to perform adequate work, requiring the consumer to hire another contractor to finish the job. The defendant also allegedly failed to register as a roofing contractor with the attorney general’s office as required by law. The allegations constitute violations of the Kansas Roofing Registration Act (KRRA) and Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). A copy of the judgment is available at www.ag.ks.gov/roofer-enforcement.

Schmidt also announced he has entered into consent judgments with 10 other roofing contractors for violations of the KRRA. The settlements require the contractors to pay civil penalties for KRRA violations. They also require the contractors to comply with the KRRA when providing roofing services in the future. The 10 roofing contractors fined are:

Abernathy Roofing & Construction LLC; Shawnee County District Court; Case No. 2018-CV-582.

Arends Roofing LLC d/b/a Compass Roofing d/b/a Compass General Contracting; Shawnee County District Court; Case No. 2018-CV-702.

Adam Cunningham, d/b/a Bullseye Roofing; Shawnee County District Court; Case No. 2018-CV-764.

James Lawson d/b/a Lawson Carpentry; Crawford County District Court; Case No. 2018-CV-127-P.

Spencer Mohler d/b/a Spencer’s Painting; d/b/a Spencer’s Painting and Remodeling Interior and Exterior Labor; Jewell County District Court; Case No. 2018-CV-14.

Karen Overy, Frank Overy d/b/a Affordable Exteriors; Cheyenne County District Court; Case No. 2018-CV-12.

Rock Construction, Inc.; Sedgwick County District Court; Case No. 2018-CV-1823.

Mark Schneidewind; Susan Cuthill d/b/a Dollhouse Inc. d/b/a MWR, Inc. d/b/a Midwest Restorations; Shawnee County District Court; Case No. 2018-CV-415.

Total Construction Management, LLC; Shawnee County District Court; Case No. 2018-CV-723.

Versatile Roofing, LLC; Shawnee County District Court; Case No. 2018-CV-710.

In each case, Schmidt alleged the defendants or defendants’ subcontractors engaged in advertising, soliciting or performing roofing contractor services in Kansas without registering with the attorney general’s office as required by the KRRA. Copies of the consent judgments are available at www.ag.ks.gov/roofer-enforcement.

Schmidt reminded consumers to make sure roofing contractors are properly registered before signing any contract or having any work done. Consumers should request a copy of their roofer’s registration certificate and then should check the attorney general’s consumer protection website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org to confirm that the roofer’s registration is in good standing.