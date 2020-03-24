Dickinson County Issues Stay at Home Order

A stay at home order has been issued by Dickinson County Health Officer Dr. Brian Holmes for nonessential activities.

Residents are ordered to stay at home, other than for essential business. Essential business includes things like going out to get food, essential items, to conduct essential business, and for medical reasons.

Public gatherings larger than ten are also prohibited.

Violating the order is a class C misdemeanor with a fine of not less than $25 or more than $100 for each offense.

Copy of Order Click to Enlarge