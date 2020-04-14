Dickinson County Has First Case of COVID-19

Nearly a full-month after a statewide shutdown announced by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, Dickinson County has its known first case of COVID-19.

The Dickinson County Health Department announced on Tuesday morning that a 59-year-old female has tested positive for the virus. The individual is currently maintaining in-home isolation and is stable, according to John Hultgren, director of the Dickinson County Health Department.

The woman had recent contact with an individual known to have the disease.

The Dickinson County Health Department has identified all contacts and will monitor for fever and respiratory symptoms.

According to the health department, anyone developing respiratory symptoms of a cough, fever or shortness of breath or are a potential direct contact of someone with a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider prior to arriving at the facility.

Do not arrive at the clinic or the hospital prior to calling ahead.

After Tuesday morning’s news from Dickinson County, Ellsworth County remains the last of the contiguous counties with Saline that does not have a case.

At last check from the Kansas Department of Health & Environment at 10:30 a.m. Monday, there are 1,376 cases of COVID-19 in Kansas with 62 related deaths.