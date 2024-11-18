Dickinson Again Player of the Week

For the second-straight week, Kansas center Hunter Dickinson has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. The Big 12 men’s weekly honors are decided in a vote by a media panel which covers the league.

Dickinson opened the week posting his 50th career double-double, second of the season, with a season-high 28 points and 12 rebounds in the 77-69 win against Michigan State in the Champions Classic. The Alexandria, Virginia native also tied his career high with three steals and was 13-for-21 (61.9%) from the field against MSU. In the 78-57 win against Oakland, Dickinson just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. He had a season-high four blocked shots with two steals in the win.

This is the eighth Big 12 weekly honor for Dickinson, including his fifth Big 12 Player of the Week honor. Last year, Dickinson was a two-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week while at Kansas. Career-wise, this is the seventh time Dickinson has been named his league’s player of the week.

No. 1 Kansas (4-0) will host UNCW (3-0) on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The game from Allen Fieldhouse will start at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.