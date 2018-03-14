Details Revealed in Child Endangerment Case

Additional details are being revealed in the child endangerment case against the stepmother of a missing Wichita boy.

According to a court affidavit released yesterday, Emily Glass allegedly smoked marijuana the day before five-year-old Lucas Hernandez disappeared.

Glass told police she smoked marijuana on February 16th and then took her one-year-old daughter to a Wichita restaurant.

Glass faces child endangerment charges involving her daughter, but no charges have been filed in connection with Hernandez’s disappearance.

