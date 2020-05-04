Salina, KS

Destruction of Property at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex

Lauren FitzgeraldMay 4, 2020

Three juveniles at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex (KJCC) failed to follow staff instruction and damaged property in their unit on Saturday.

Three juvenile offenders housed at KJCC refused to obey the directives of staff and then escalated their behavior by tearing up the officer’s workstation. Desk drawers were broken, electronic equipment damaged, supplies were thrown about, and three windows broken. The incident began at approximately 6:50 p.m. and was cleared at 7:55 p.m. Upon a verbal directive from the Superintendent, the three juveniles ended the incident by sitting down in chairs and waiting for staff to escort them out of the unit. No force was used and there were no injuries.

An investigation is underway by Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Enforcement, Apprehension and Investigation Unit to determine the cause of the disturbance. Recommendations to the Shawnee County District Attorney on possible charges are expected this week.

Established in 1879 as the State Reform School, the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex is Kansas’ only juvenile prison that currently houses 153.

