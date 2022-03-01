Desktop Taken From Business Office

An employee of a Salina business showed up to work on Monday with something important missing from their desk.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between Feb. 25-28, a Dell desktop computer was stolen from an office at Great Plains Manufacturing, located at 601 Idlewilde Place.

The employee told police that the window in their office was shattered, and the computer, monitor and keyboard were all missing. It is unknown what broke the window.

The total in damage and losses is estimated at $1,750.