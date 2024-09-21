Derby defeats South on Homecoming

Salina South’s Homecoming celebration was spoiled by the Derby Panthers on Friday night, as the #1 ranked team in the State of Kansas defeated the Cougars 59-7.

Prior to the game, kickoff was delayed for over an hour as a severe storm blew through Saline County and the surrounding area. Following the delay, Derby got right to work.

The Panthers received the game’s opening kickoff and returned it 88 yards to the house, as Martell Jackson showcased his speed to put Derby up 7-0. The scoring didn’t stop there, as Salina South’s offense would go three-and-out, but a bad snap on the punt rolled through the back of the end zone for a safety, pushing the lead to 9-0.

The ensuing free kick was then returned by the Panthers, and this time James Middlebrook would scamper 50 yards for another kick return touchdown. Once again, the Derby defense held tough, forcing a Salina South punt. That punt would be returned for a 45 yard touchdown by 4-star prospect and Tennessee commit Da’Saahn Brame for yet another Derby score, making the lead 23-0 before Derby’s high-powered offense took their first snap.

Derby would continue their solid performance by pushing their lead to 44-0 by the end of the first quarter, and 51-0 at the end of the first half.

As for the Homecoming festivities, Salina South’s 2024 King and Queen were announced at halftime, with Sadie Xaysongkham and Erik Franco donning the crowns as royalty.

In the third quarter, the Cougars continued fighting, despite the tough first half. Rallying for a touchdown drive to open the period. Senior Quarterback Landon Putman and Junior Wideout Jaxon Myers connected on a pair of long passes, the second caught for a 26-yard touchdown to get Salina South on the scoreboard.

The loss drops Salina South to 0-3 on the season, as they return home once again next week for a Thursday night AVCTL-I battle with the Hutchinson Salthawks at 7 PM. Derby, now 3-0 to start the season, will host Maize next Friday.

Player of the Game:

Jaxon Myers

H & R Block of the Game:

Erik Franco

Scoring

Derby (3-0) – 44 – 7 – 0 – 8 / 59

South (0-3) – 0 – 0 – 7 – 0 / 7

1st Quarter

11:48, Derby – 88yd Kickoff return by Martell Jackson (Trip Holzinger Kick), Derby 7-0

9:39, Derby – Salina South bad snap thru end zone for a safety, Derby 9-0

9:30, Derby – 50yd Kickoff return by James Middlebrook, (Trip Holzinger Kick), Derby 16-0

7:46, Derby – 45yd Punt return by Da’Saahn Brame, (Trip Holzinger Kick), Derby 23-0

6:15, Derby – 48yd pass from Drew Kemp to Da’Saahn Brame, (Trip Holzinger Kick), Derby 30-0

4:11, Derby – 21yd run by Arieus Finley, (Trip Holzinger Kick), Derby 37-0

1:58, Derby – 4yd run by Arieus Finley, (Trip Holzinger Kick), Derby 44-0

2nd Quarter

9:41, Derby – 27yd run by Aidan Heckathorn, (Trip Holzinger Kick), Derby 51-0

3rd Quarter

7:15, South – 26yd pass from Landon Putman to Jaxon Myers, (Easton Wilcox kick), Derby 51-South 7

4th Quarter

3:45, Derby – 9yd run by Kris Dorsey, 2pt pass good, Derby 59-South 7