Deputy Shot, Suspect Found Dead

A GKasas sheriff’s deputy was shot early Saturday morning when responding to the report of a domestic dispute, and the suspect was later discovered dead inside the home.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday Gray County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence at 609 E. Ave. A in Cimarron, Kan. after a domestic dispute was reported at the location. When they responded to the home, they observed two subjects exiting the residence. After questioning them, deputies became concerned for the safety of the homeowner still inside, 49-year-old Kevin Trahern.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, three deputies from the Gray County Sheriff’s Office entered the house to try to locate Trahern. They entered through the back door, and a deputy started down the basement stairs when Trahern fired shots through the basement door, striking the deputy three times. The deputy returned fire, and all deputies retreated to safety.

Deputies rendered aid to the injured deputy who had been shot in his legs and foot. EMS transported the deputy to Western Plains Regional Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.

Following the shooting, a standoff at the residence ensued. Multiple agencies assisted including the KBI High Risk Warrant Team, the Dodge City Police Department tactical team, the Garden City Police Department tactical team, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 1:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officers entered the residence and found Trahern deceased inside, from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An autopsy will be performed. The KBI will conduct an independent and complete investigation into this incident.