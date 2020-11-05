Salina, KS

Deputy Hurt While Rescuing Children

Todd PittengerNovember 5, 2020

A Phillips County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured in the line of duty Wednesday evening.

According to the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy John Miner stopped to assist a disabled motorist on Highway 383. While out of his patrol vehicle, a semi-truck and trailer ran into the rear of Miner’s patrol vehicle causing it to go into the ditch. The semi then struck the other two vehicles in front of the patrol unit. Both vehicles in front of the patrol unit caught fire. The semi continued westbound and entered the ditch past the other vehicles and caught fire as well.

Deputy Miner suffered minor burns when he rescued two children from one of the other burning vehicles. He was transported to Phillips County Hospital and is being referred to another facility for treatment of his injuries.

Of the nine victims involved, Deputy Miner is the only one to suffer injuries.

There were no fatalities.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

