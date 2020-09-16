Deputy City Manager Honored

A Salina city official has been honored for his military service. At this week’s Salina City Commission meeting Deputy City Manager Major Jacob Wood, was recognized for his military service by local quilter Martha Oakes with a Quilt of Valor.

According to the city, Wood entered the Kansas Army Reserve in April 2004 and has served at home and abroad in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The mission of the Quilts of Valor organization is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.

The top layer of the quilt represents the communities and the many individuals we are. The batting or filler in the center of the quilt represents our hope that this quilt will bring warmth, comfort, and peace to the individual who receives it. The backing is the strength that supports the other layers; It represents the strength of the recipient, the support of his or her family, our communities, and our nation. The stitches that hold the layers together represent the gratitude of the maker.

Mrs. Oakes said, “It is my profound hope that this quilt will serve to remind you and others that your sacrifice has not been forgotten. May it bring you peace and comfort for years to come.”

The quilt is registered with Quilts of Valor, which in its 17 years of existence has awarded over 250,000 quilts to active and retired military personnel.