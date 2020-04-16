Depleted United Way COVID-19 Gets Matching Commitment

A matching commitment from Kansas Gas Service to the Salina Area United Way ‘s COVID-19 Relief Fund is helping to make more grants available to those in need right now.

Salina Area United Way says Kansas Gas Service will be matching dollar for dollar any funds raised for the SAUW COVID-19 Relief Fund up to $5,000. Kansas Gas Service is a proud, long-time supporter of the Salina Area United Way and continues to show its commitment to our community.

““Kansas Gas Service is committed to making our communities better places to live,” said Kara Titus, Community Relations Manager for Kansas Gas Service. “We’re grateful for the work of Salina Area United Way, and we’re proud to play a role in helping our neighbors who are facing unprecedented challenges associated with this pandemic. We hope our match will encourage others to give as they can.”

The Salina Area United Way at this time has awarded all funds raised through the SAUW COVID-19 Relief Fund.

They are still accepting applications for funds and will review on a first come first serve to award any additional funds raised. SAUW is still accepting donations for the SAUW COVID-19 Relief Fund to continue to support the needs in the community.

“The Salina community has shown its support during this difficult and uncertain time. Without their support we would not have already raised almost 70,000 for our 501(c)(3) non-profits,” said Claire Mullen, Executive Director for Salina Area United Way. “We will continue to raise funds through the month of April with the hopes to award additional funds to organizations continuing to help those in need in our community affected by COVID-19.”

Besides utilizing the Kansas Gas Service match, this is also a great opportunity to take advantage of the $300 Universal Charitable Deduction created through the Cares Act.

The Salina Area United Way has awarded additional grants through the SAUW COVID-19 Relief Fund.



Salina Health Education Foundation (Salina, KS) – $3,000 to assist patients with emergency food vouchers and medications.



First United Methodist Church (Salina, KS) – $1,500 to assist individuals with rent, utilities, gasoline vouchers and CityGo passes.



St Francis Ministries (Salina, KS) – $1,000 to provide food to children whose foster/kinship parents are working full-time providing essential services and not able to transport to schools, not able to walk to schools, or who are self-quarantined and cannot risk exposing others to receive free meals already provided by schools.



Saline County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol and Rescue Squad (Salina, KS) – $2,000 to purchase PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) so that services such as picking up prescriptions and groceries for individuals can be provided to our community.



The Salvation Army (Salina, KS) – $5,000 to provide individuals assistance with food, rent, utilities, hygiene, cleaning products, etc.



Salina Child Care Association (Salina, KS) – $2,500 to provide food to children at their facility that cannot be reimbursed through the food program.



Ashby House (Salina, KS) – $5000 to provide food, essential items, and medication/co-pay assistance to individuals and families participating in their transitional housing program and are not able to work due to the Stay at Home order.



CKF (Salina, KS) – $3,500 to purchase equipment to provide patients with telehealth services.



Central Kansas Mental Health (Salina, KS) – $3,500 to purchase equipment to provide patients with telehealth services.



Donations can still be made to the SAUW COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund in three easy ways:

Online at www.unitedwaysalina.org/sauw-covid-19

Text “TOGETHERUNITED” at 41444

Mail a check to Salina Area United Way, 210 E Walnut #100, Salina, KS 67401. Please include “Relief Fund” in the memo.

This is a great opportunity to take advantage of the $300 Universal Charitable Deduction created through the CARES Act.

To download a grant application, visit our website at https://www.unitedwaysalina.org/covid-19, include a copy of your non-profit status and return a copy to [email protected] Your application will be reviewed within 2 business days. The maximum grant awarded to applicants will not exceed $5,000.

For more information about Salina Area United Way, visit www.unitedwaysalina.org. Or, contact Salina Area United Way at 785-827-1312.