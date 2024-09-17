Defiant Brewmasters Craved Freedom

They’re bringing their skilled palate and brewing creativity to Salina On Tap this October.

Freedom – was the fuel that powered the co-founders of Defiance Brewing Company in Hays, Kansas.

Over ten years ago, Dylan Sultzer and Matt Bender were working as assistants brewers at another company. They craved the freedom to tinker and brew up their own ideas so in 2013 they began construction of the production facility. They added a restaurant to the mix in downtown Hays in 2021.

Brett Straight with Defiance in Hays, spent time on the Morning News Extra recently – telling the history of the company and how highly developed taste buds are a gift.

The brewmasters from Defiance Brewing Company will be bringing a fresh blend of IPA’s and creative beers to Salina On Tap Saturday, October 5th.

The event has grown quickly to become Salina’s premier craft beer festival, featuring dozens beers to be sampled, along with entertainment. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample over 100 craft beer samples with a general admission ticket from 4-7pm for $50.

The VIP ticket will come with a t-shirt designed by Jimi Bishop with Supercharged Tattoo, a commemorative pint glass, plus access to the all-new VIP lounge at Clubhouse Golf featuring included food and golf simulators from 3-7pm. The VIP tickets are $70 a piece.

Salina On Tap will take over a portion of Santa Fe on Saturday, October 5th, stretching from Ash to Iron Streets. At the same time, live music takes over the City Lights Stage presented by Stryten Energy. Hey Radio, a pop-punk five piece band from Wichita, will kick off the event at 4:00pm, with Cash Hollistah closing out the show from 5:30pm to 7pm.