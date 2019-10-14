Salina, KS

Deer Causes Motorcycle Crash

Todd PittengerOctober 14, 2019

One person was hurt in motorcycle crash involving a deer near the Saline / Ellsworth County line Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Troy Bates of Brookville was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson Wide Glide motorcycle headed east on K-140 Highway. He swerved to avoid a deer in the road and slid the bike onto its side.

Bates, who was wearing a helmet and a facemask, was transported to the hospital Salina with suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Sunday evening just before 6:00 a half mile west of Brookville in K-140 Highway.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

