Deer Causes Motorcycle Crash

One person was hurt in motorcycle crash involving a deer near the Saline / Ellsworth County line Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Troy Bates of Brookville was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson Wide Glide motorcycle headed east on K-140 Highway. He swerved to avoid a deer in the road and slid the bike onto its side.

Bates, who was wearing a helmet and a facemask, was transported to the hospital Salina with suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Sunday evening just before 6:00 a half mile west of Brookville in K-140 Highway.