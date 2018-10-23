Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 46 °

Dedric Lawson named preseason All-America by the Associated Press

KU Athletics ReleaseOctober 23, 2018

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas redshirt junior Dedric Lawson has been named to the Associated Press (AP) 2018-19 preseason All-America team, as voted on by a 65-member national media panel, the AP announced Tuesday.

Joining Lawson on the AP preseason All-America team are: Carsen Edwards (Purdue), Luke Maye (North Carolina), R.J. Barrett (Duke), Ethan Happ (Wisconsin) and Caleb Martin (Nevada). There were also 15 other student-athletes who received votes.

Named Preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and Preseason All-Big 12 First Team earlier this month, Lawson sat out last season after transferring from Memphis. The Memphis, Tennessee, forward averaged 19.2 points and 9.9 rebounds, amassing 19 double-doubles his sophomore year for the Tigers in 2016-17, earning All-American Athletic Conference First Team honors. As a freshman, Lawson averaged 15.8 points and 9.3 rebounds with 17 double-doubles for Memphis.

Ranked No. 1 in the AP preseason poll released Oct. 22, Kansas will open exhibition play when it hosts Emporia State on Thursday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m., in Allen Fieldhouse.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Kansas No. 1 in preseason Associated Press po...

October 22, 2018 3:35 pm

Kansas falls to Texas Tech, 48-16

October 20, 2018 5:00 pm

Eight Straight for Jayhawks in Preseason Poll

October 19, 2018 1:53 pm

2019 Big 12 Football schedule announced

October 18, 2018 3:16 pm

Latest Stories

Top News

Focus Groups Set for District’s S...

Ten focus groups are scheduled to meet on October 29 to provide input about characteristics needed b...

October 23, 2018 Comments

AUDIO: Bill Snyder Weekly Press Con...

Sports News

October 23, 2018

Dedric Lawson named preseason All-A...

Sports News

October 23, 2018

Public Invited to Restore Prairie a...

Top News

October 23, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Ring Stolen
October 23, 2018Comments
Arrest Made after Woman C...
October 23, 2018Comments
Drone Safety Certificatio...
October 23, 2018Comments
World’s Largest Lot...
October 23, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH