Dedric Lawson named preseason All-America by the Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas redshirt junior Dedric Lawson has been named to the Associated Press (AP) 2018-19 preseason All-America team, as voted on by a 65-member national media panel, the AP announced Tuesday.

Joining Lawson on the AP preseason All-America team are: Carsen Edwards (Purdue), Luke Maye (North Carolina), R.J. Barrett (Duke), Ethan Happ (Wisconsin) and Caleb Martin (Nevada). There were also 15 other student-athletes who received votes.

Named Preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and Preseason All-Big 12 First Team earlier this month, Lawson sat out last season after transferring from Memphis. The Memphis, Tennessee, forward averaged 19.2 points and 9.9 rebounds, amassing 19 double-doubles his sophomore year for the Tigers in 2016-17, earning All-American Athletic Conference First Team honors. As a freshman, Lawson averaged 15.8 points and 9.3 rebounds with 17 double-doubles for Memphis.

Ranked No. 1 in the AP preseason poll released Oct. 22, Kansas will open exhibition play when it hosts Emporia State on Thursday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m., in Allen Fieldhouse.