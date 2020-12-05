December Most Wanted Online

The December list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

The November list generated over a dozen arrests, and two Crime Stoppers rewards were paid.

Those on the December list are wanted for crimes that include illegal discharge of a firearm, felony kidnapping, robbery, aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, aggravated assault, making criminal threats, stalking, felony drug crimes, burglary, theft, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,361 criminals have been caught, and 423 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Salina’s Most Wanted