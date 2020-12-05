Salina, KS

Now: 30 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 53 ° | Lo: 28 °

December Most Wanted Online

Todd PittengerDecember 5, 2020

The December list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

The November list  generated over a dozen arrests, and two Crime Stoppers rewards were paid.

Those on the December list are wanted for crimes that include illegal discharge of a firearm, felony kidnapping, robbery, aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, aggravated assault, making criminal threats, stalking,  felony drug crimes, burglary, theft,  and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,361  criminals have been caught, and 423 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

December Most Wanted Online

The December list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list...

December 5, 2020 Comments

South Cougars Split With Eisenhower

Sports News

December 4, 2020

Central Girls Dominate, Boys Falter...

Sports News

December 4, 2020

Sacred Heart Sweeps Ell-Saline in S...

Sports News

December 4, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Big 1st’s Dr. Marsh...
December 4, 2020Comments
Woman Transported to SRHC...
December 4, 2020Comments
Suspicious Activity Leads...
December 4, 2020Comments
Suspected Thief Caught on...
December 4, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices