Decades of Salina Charity Horse Show

For the 69th year in a row fun, shopping for the whole family, and of course horses are coming to Salina.

Over 150 horse trainers and exhibitors will be gathering in Salina October 12-14 for the 2018 Salina Charity Horse Show. The annual event benefits Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Salina.

The family-friendly event brings competitors and vendors to Salina from as far away as Texas, Nebraska, Missouri, Colorado, and Oklahoma, as well as the entire state of Kansas.

Classes are held for several breeds, including American Saddlebred, Quarter Horse, Morgan, Arabian, Appaloosa, Miniature horses, and more.

The show is a free, but donations are appreciated.

This horse show has been a Salina tradition since 1949 and provides an excellent opportunity for Salina to showcase its great community.

For more information about the show and/or sponsorship opportunities, visit the American Saddlebred Association of Kansas website at www.asaofks.com, on Facebook, or contact Yvonne McCarthy, Manager at [email protected] (316) 304-2755.