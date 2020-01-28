Dealership Donating Car to College Auto Program

A Salina auto dealership is partnering with a Salina college.

According to Long McArthur, along with Ford Motor Company, they will be donating a Ford Focus to the Salina Area Technical College Automotive Program. They say both Both Ford and their dealership are excited about this partnership and the opportunity to supply a modern vehicle for students to learn on.

Marcus Hicks, Ford Regional Technical Talent Placement Specialist said, “ Service Manager Jonathan Maestas has done an excellent job building building a relationship with Thomas Conway and the Salina Area Tech Automotive Program. I’m thankful to North McArthur, West McArthur and Derek Lee for supporting this effort”.

Derek Lee, General Manager for Long McArthur Ford, said “We live in a growing region, and we are serving more vehicles than ever. With the need for vehicle maintenance & repairs increasing, we will need to hire more technicians. Salina Area Technical College provides a world class program that results in excellent wages. We are proud to partner with them.

The car will officially be donated during an event at the school on Thursday morning at 10:00. The public is invited to attend.