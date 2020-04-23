DCF Partners with Local Agencies to Distribute Food to Local Communities

The Department for Children and Families along with its community partners is distributing food to Kansans as part of the disaster household distribution program. The program is triggered when a national emergency is declared.

The program provides a variety of canned meats, vegetables, fruits, rice, dried beans, peanut butter and in some cases frozen meats and fresh milk. The food is being distributed to impacted households through DCF’s existing network of Emergency Food Assistance Program or TEFAP agencies.

There are no income restrictions for the disaster household program. Anyone in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic may receive a food package. The program is first come, first served. Quantities are limited.

Distributions are expected to last through May 6.

To find a distribution site nearest to your community see the list of sites at: http://www.dcf.ks.gov/services/ees/Documents/Food_Distribution_Programs/TEFAP%20Distribution%20Sites%20by%2 0County.pdf