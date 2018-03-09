Salina, KS

Now: 65 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 67 ° | Lo: 36 °

Daylight Saving Time Begins this Weekend

KSAL StaffMarch 9, 2018

Daylight saving time begins this weekend.

Most of the nation will spring forward, turning clocks ahead by one hour.

But that means losing an hour of precious sleep. Experts at Vanderbilt University say you can get through the time change without becoming a zombie.

First, try going to bed 15 minutes earlier tonight and Saturday night.

And though it may be tempting to sleep your Sunday away, it can make getting up on Monday even harder. So limit yourself to a short afternoon nap. Experts also recommend getting out in the sun because light can help regulate the body’s internal clock.

Story from Metro Source

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Tech Wins Welding Competitio...

A team of four high school seniors in Salina Area Technical College’s welding program brought home...

March 9, 2018 Comments

Skimmer Found at Salina Gas Station

Top News

March 9, 2018

Daylight Saving Time Begins this We...

Kansas News

March 9, 2018

College Students Seek to Protect Hi...

Kansas News

March 9, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Daylight Saving Time Begi...
March 9, 2018Comments
College Students Seek to ...
March 9, 2018Comments
Two Killed in Head On Cra...
March 9, 2018Comments
“Souper Bowl”...
March 9, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH