Daryl Hoelting Recognized as Kansas High School Softball Coach of the Year

After decades of coaching softball in the Salina area, one of Kansas’ most decorated high school softball coaches added yet another accolade to his career Tuesday morning.

Having led the McPherson Bullpups to a historic undefeated season that culminated in the program’s first-ever state title, Daryl Hoelting was named the Kansas High School Softball Coach of the Year, across all classes, for the third time in his career.

McPherson completed the only 31-win softball season in the history of the state by defeating Eudora 4-1 in the Class 4A state championship game.

For Hoelting, winning a sixth state championship was a fitting way to conclude his high school coaching career which spanned 25 years.

Hoelting’s ties to the city of Salina date back to his time as head coach of the Salina South Cougars, where he won his first two state championships. He went on to capture three more titles at Salina Sacred Heart.

That made the location of this past season’s Class 4A state title game especially fitting, as it was held at Salina South’s newly renovated softball fields.

When asked about concluding his coaching career with that full-circle moment, Hoelting said it was hard to put into words.

“That was fabulous,” Hoelting said. “All year, I said I wanted to get to the state tournament so I could walk our kids onto the fields that I had won a lot of games on.”

Hoelting went on to credit much of his success to the many top notch assistant coaches he has had over the years, along with wonderful players and their supportive parents.