Daryl Hoelting Named Head Softball Coach at McPherson High School

McPherson High School is excited to announce Daryl Hoelting as the next head softball coach of the Lady Pup Softball Program! Coach Hoelting comes to MHS with 24 years of head high school softball coaching experience, including five softball state championships, four runners-up finishes, 16 regional championships and 17 league championships! Daryl has a 90% high school winning percentage, and held the state record with 72 consecutive wins as a head coach!

Coach Hoelting has led two high school programs during his career. As the head coach at Salina South High School, he won the 5A title twice, and as the head coach of Salina-Sacred Heart High School he won two 3A state championships and one 2A state championship. Daryl is a two-time winner of the Kansas High School Softball All-class Coach of the Year Award, and was twice named United States Midwest Coach of the Year.

In addition, Daryl has coached at the collegiate level at Kansas Wesleyan University. His Kansas Wesleyan teams won the KCAC in 2014 & 2015, and won a NAIA National Champions of Character Team Award in 2016. Coach Hoelting was named the KCAC Softball Coach of the Year in 2014.

McPherson Activities Director, Shane Backhus, said this about the hire: “We could not be more excited about hiring a coach of the caliber of Daryl Hoelting to lead our softball program into the future and continue to build on past success. Our interview committee was extremely impressed with his desire to develop teams with high character and tough competitors. Coach Hoelting brings a vast knowledge of the game to MHS, he will build a top notch staff around himself, and they will be able make an immediate impact on our program.”

Coach Hoelting will schedule player and parent meetings in the near future to share his vision and expectations leading up to the softball season. For those that have questions, or media members that would like to reach out to him for comment, he can be reached at [email protected].