Dane Hansen Intern Developing Nonprofit Lending Program

Local nonprofit Soul Bloom has hired Brady Stephenson as an intern through Kansas State’s Research and Extension, funded by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation Summer Internship Initiative.

According to Soul Bloom, Stephenson will assist with the development of a new nonprofit program called, Soul Bloom Lending. This lending program will help individuals and families that are caught in the trap of predatory lending. The program will focus on loan consolidation and financial education.

Stephenson recently graduated from the Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science. He will begin his junior year in the Fort Hays State Honors College next fall, majoring in Finance in Economics.

For more information on Soul Bloom Lending, go to soulbloom.org.

Soul Bloom, founded by Joan Jerkovich of Salina, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that partners with individuals and organizations as a “fiscal sponsor.” It is their mission to assist you in funding your inspiring, empowering, educational, and charitable projects.

Soul Bloom has two programs: