Damaging Wind Possible Late Tuesday

Damaging wind is possible across much of Kansas beginning Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National weathjer Service, strong wind is expected to develop Tuesday afternoon across portions of central and south central Kansas and continue into the nightt, while also spreading across southeast Kansas.

Strong wind gusts of 40-60 mph will be possible from early evening Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. Sustained wind will range from 30-40 mph across much of the area.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for central, south central, and southeast Kansas. It will be in effect from late Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.

IMPACTS:

Strong winds may make driving difficult, especially in high profile vehicles.

Unsecured items may blow around resulting in property damage.

Wind may be strong enough to damage utility poles, resulting in power outages.

There is also a chance for thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, some of which could be severe across portions of central and southeast Kansas. However, a better chance for showers and a few thunderstorms will occur across central Kansas Tuesday evening.