Damaging Severe Weather Rolls Through Area

Todd PittengerMay 4, 2020

Damaging severe weather rolled across Central Kansas early Monday morning.

Severe storms formed west of the Salina area, and moves northeast.

The main threat was large hail and strong wind. Damaging straight line wind in excess of 70 miles per hour was clocked, and hail as large as tennis balls fell in some areas.

Some of the heaviest damage was reported to the east.  Power lines were blown down, including some across Interstate 70 in the area of exit 313. By midday the road was still closed as crews worked at the scene.

There was some significant wind damage in Abilene, including at the Abilene Municipal Airport.

To the west, in Lincoln County large hail fell. A lightning strike was reported at the Lincoln County Court House. Fire crews responded to that scene.

In Salina hail up the size of golf balls fell, along with .29 inches of heavy rain.

_ _ _

Photo of damage at the Abilene Municipal Airport from KABI Radio

