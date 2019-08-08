Damaged Roads Indefinitely Closed

The recent rain has prompted Saline County to close a couple of roads indefinitely.

According to the County, Stimmel Road, from Jasper Road east to Gypsum Valley Road, was closed this week indefinitely, along with Gypsum Valley Road from Country Club road south to Crawford Street.

The roads are closed to through traffic due to flood damage to the existing road and to permit the Saline County Road and Bridge Department Engineering staff the opportunity to perform an assessment of the encroachment of the river bank into the roadway.

Local and emergency traffic will be provided access to private property within the sections of closed road at all times but only from the half mile side upon which the property lies.

Motorists are advised to allow a few extra minutes of travel time to reach their destinations.