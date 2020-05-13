Damage to Shed Makes It Unsalable

A Salina business is taking a loss on a couple of sheds after unknown persons damaged the interior.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Auto Logic, 1001 W. Crawford St., reports that the damage occurred between noon on Monday and 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Unknown persons had been staying in two Sturdi Built sheds that are for sale on the property. The sheds are not locked so potential customers can look inside them at any time.

One shed is 10 foot by 16 foot with a loft and the other is 10 foot by 12 foot. The sheds had damage from burns on the floors, as well as human excrement and urine inside making both the sheds unsalable.

Total loss of both sheds is $7,827.