Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after a man discovered his car had been vandalized.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 76-year-old man walked outside his apartment in the 600 block of S. 2nd Street on Wednesday evening and noticed the paint on his 2010 Chevy Malibu was damaged.

Police say someone scratched the entire length of the passenger side of the car causing $1,500 in damage.

There are no suspects.