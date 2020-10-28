Salina, KS

Damage In Garage Leads to Investigation

Jeremy BohnOctober 28, 2020

Some former tenants are found inside of a landlord’s damaged garage. However, no charges have been filed as of yet.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to 236 S. 4th St. on Tuesday after the owner of the property found former tenants inside one of the garages and they were not supposed to be there.

John Ratzlaff, 51, Salina, owns the property and says that the garage motor and door were both damaged. Meanwhile, there was also red spray painted graffiti on the walls as well.

The subjects found in the garage are not currently charged with burglary or damage to property, but SPD continues to investigate.

Total damage is $1,500.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

