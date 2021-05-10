Salina, KS

Damage and Belongings Stolen From Rural Saline County Property

Jeremy BohnMay 10, 2021

Sometime over the past month, numerous items are stolen and some property is damaged in rural southern Saline County.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the damage and theft occurred at 413 E. Lapsley Rd. between April 28 and May 8, where several cars are stored on a field.

The victims include Derald Blake, Assaria, Benjamin Workman, Smolan, and Brandon Clintsman, Lindsborg; report finding numerous vehicles, two combines, a camper and a mobile home on the property with damaged windows. In all, $5,800 worth of damage is done to seven different vehicles.

The victims also report that a red snap on road chest full of hand tools was stolen from the back of one of the trucks. Total loss in the theft is listed at $2,200.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

