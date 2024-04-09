Dalton Peters named newest Salina Central Wrestling Coach

Salina Central High School and Athletic Director Greg Maring announced Tuesday the hiring of Dalton Peters as the next Mustang Head Wrestling Coach, pending board approval.

Peters, a Salina-native and Salina Central alum, returns home following a stint as an assistant coach and social studies teacher at Olathe West High School. Peters wrestled for four seasons at the University of Nebraska, compiling 30 match victories, as well as earning Academic All-Big Ten honors three times, as well as earning a spot on the Tom Osborne Citizenship team all four years he competed for the Huskers.

Additionally, Peters returns to his old stomping grounds, where he wrestled for his father, former Central wrestling coach Shannon Peters, and achieved a record of 140-20, with 91 pins as a Mustang. Peters won three regional titles while donning the Maroon and White, with a runner-up finish at state in 2015, and earned First Team All-League honors all four years as a Mustang.

Dalton Peters will succeed Lars Leuders, who led the Mustang wrestling program during the 2023-2024 campaign, earning the 5A Wrestling Coach of the Year honor, leading eight Central wrestlers to the 5A StateWrestling Tournament this season, including four top five finishers, with Jase Adam finishing as runner-up at 126, and Cooper Reves earning a State Title at 175.

The full statement from Salina Central, including a quote from Dalton Peters, which was posted by the school via social media can be seen below.