Daddy Daughter Date Night Planned

A 3rd annual Daddy Daughter Date Night event is planned in Salina.

According to the City of Salina, the date night is scheduled for Thursday, February 13th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Daddy Daughter Date Night is not limited to fathers; Grandfathers, stepfathers, big brothers and uncles may attend. Featured activities for this informal event include dancing, professional photography, crafts, catered food, and games.

Advance registration is $16 per person. Registration at the door is $10 per person, but will not include dinner.

Participants can register through the Salina Parks and Recreation Department office, 300 W. Ash St., Room 100, or online at www.salinaparks.com. For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation at (785) 309-5765.