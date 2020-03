The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary on Kipp Road.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, someone entered the Great Plains facility located at 244 N. Hugh Street and removed a hypertherm powermax plasma cutter plus a box of plasma torch supplies from the building.

Deputies say the burglary took place sometime between 3:30pm March 19 and 4am March 20.

There was no sign of forced entry and loss is listed at $2,500.